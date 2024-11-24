Chhattisgarh: One Jawan Injured After IED Planted By Naxals Explodes In Sukma

Representational Pic |

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday, officials said.

According to the officials, the blast took place between Raigudem and Tumalpad area of Sukma.

More details are awaited on the blast.

About Another Incident

Earlier this week, as many as 10 Naxals were killed in an encounter that broke out between the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

According to the police, INSAS, AK-47, SLR and several other weapons were recovered during the search operation that followed.

The operation was lauded by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as he highlighted his government's policy of zero tolerance towards Naxalism. He also said that ensuring development, peace and security of citizens is the top priority of his government.

\Congratulating the security forces for their courage and dedication, he said that the elimination of Naxalites from Chhattisgarh is certain. The Chhattisgarh CM said that the state government is moving ahead in a planned manner towards fulfilling the target set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah of eliminating Naxalites from Chhattisgarh by March 2026.

