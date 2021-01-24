Chhattisgarh: On fake promises of providing distributorship of TV channels, woman cheated of Rs 16 crore

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Police on Sunday arrested a 49-year-old director of a Noida (Uttar Pradesh) based private firm for cheating a woman of Rs 16 crore by falsely promising her of providing zone-level distributorship of TV channels for the state in March 2019.

Vivek Prakash (49), director of Pental Technologies Private Limited, Noida, has been taken into custody on charges of cheating, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Yadav said.

In March 2019, the complainant Preeti Singhal Mundra, a Raipur resident filed a complaint against Atul Mishra, Vivek Prakash, Ajay Rathore and others that they cheated her of Rs 16 crore by luring her of providing distributorship of transmission of 500 channels in the entire state. Police lodged a case of duping and started investigation, the SSP said.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused have not provided her distributorship despite they received the money from the victim in their various bank account numbers on different occasions, he added.

Based on the technical analysis of bank account numbers and call detail record (CDR), the accused was arrested from Noida and brought back to Raipur on transit remand, Yadav said.

The police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of other accused involved in the crime and they too will be arrested soon, he further said.