Chhattisgarh observes peaceful protest and 'chakka jam' against farm laws

Raipur: On the open call of national level Chakka Jam (road blockade) from Sanyukta Kishan Morcha, Chhattisgarh observed a peaceful road blockade across the state for three hours on Saturday.

On several places in the state, the leaders and members of Congress Party, Communist Party, Aam Aadmi Party and others were seen on the roads to extend solidarity with farmers and support the bandh.

The bandh was actively supported by more than 30 farmer organizations and 58 social organizations in the state, a press release of Chhattisgarh Sanyukta Kishan Morcha said.

Bandh was so effective in various national and state highways across the districts of Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Rajnandgaon, Mungeli, Janjgir-Champa and other places. Hundreds of vehicles, including buses and trucks, remained stranded on the highways.

However, to avert any untoward incident, heavy police forces were also deployed during the bandh to maintain law and order.

“Chakka Jam was organised in almost every district of the state in response to the nationwide call by the farmers’ unions and to express our unanimity with the farmers protesting against the controversial agricultural laws”, Sanket Thakur, convenor of Chhattisgarh Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh said.

President of Chhattisgarh Kishan Sabha Sanjay Parate said, to protest against draconian farm laws is the right of the citizens as well as the farmers cannot be snatched or miffed by using brutal force.