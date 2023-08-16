 Chhattisgarh: No Tickets Will Be Distributed On Recommendations, Says State Congress
Party will allot tickets to only those whose ground reports are impressive, and not on recommendations.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Congress Party | Photo: Representative Image

Raipur: In Chhattisgarh, the election related committee of Congress, made an important announcement for potential candidates attempting to have a ticket to contest the coming election. “Party will allot tickets to only those whose ground report is impressive. No tickets will be allotted on the basis of recommendations on any senior leader”, Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge mentioned.

While interacting with media, Congress Chhattisgarh in-charge Kumari Selja cleared only those candidates who will be awarded tickets whose winnability will be maximum. The application for the candidature will be accepted only through the block committees, no direct application will be accepted, Selja mentioned.

All the candidates have to submit their application to the Block Congress Committee up to August 17-22.

Congress Committee to submit proposal by August 26

The block Congress Committee has to submit their proposal to the District Congress Committee by August 26; and the District Congress Committee have to submit their proposal with the Congress Election Committee upto August 30.

The Congress party this time prohibited accepting direct application for ticket from the candidates and mentioned that application should be moved through a fixed channel.

The issuance of a date for the candidature has been seen as a strategy of damage control from rebel applicants who failed to receive tickets.

No charge will be taken for tickets

In order to reject the claims of bidding of tickets or money for tickets, Congress this time also mentioned that no charge will be taken for tickets. The candidates have to file a free online form.

Meanwhile, the political experts also mentioned that the internal survey indicated Congress is facing a strong anti-incumbency wave on 35 tickets. Therefore, in order to have damage control, Congress opted the strategy if sitting MLAs names got dropped there should less cry foul, political analysts said.   

