Chhattisgarh: 'No Road Map, Direction Less Budget,'Says Congress

Congress party, Chhattisgarh unit expressed its views on the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman annual budget presentation of the country and termed it hopeless, directionless budget having no resolution.

At present, inflation, unemployment, and economic inequality have reached alarming levels in the country. The common people, farmers, poor, laborers, women, and youth had hoped and anticipated that this budget would bring them some relief and assurances. They expected the government to introduce welfare schemes, create employment opportunities, and directly support the economic stability of the people. However, this budget turned out to be completely contrary to the hopes and expectations of the common people, with the Central Budget's coffers left entirely empty, Congress party said in a written statement on Tuesday.

Ajay Gangwani, spokesperson for the Pradesh Congress, remarked that a national budget isn't merely a statement of income and expenditure but serves as a policy document of the current government. It outlines how the government plans to work for the welfare of the common people in the upcoming financial year, what blueprint and action plans it will implement. However, this budget is directionless and purposeless. According to a survey, 86% of the population had hoped for an increase in the basic income tax exemption limit from 2.50 lakh to 5 lakh, given that inflation has more than doubled in the past 10 years. Yet, the Modi government was not prepared to increase the limit even by a rupee in the last 10 years.

The tax rebate on investments under Section 80C remained unchanged at Rs. 1.5 lakh, despite senior economic analysts and the C.A. Association recommending an increase to Rs. 3 lakh, he said. Every common man dreams of having his own house, the cost of making a house is increasing day by day, it, he added.