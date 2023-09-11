Chhattisgarh: No Govt Jobs To Those Accused Of Sexual Crimes Against Women, Announces CM Baghel | PTI

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has barred individuals accused of sexual offences or any other sexual crimes against women and girls, including molestation, from getting government jobs. An order regarding the same was issued by the Health Secretary of the Chhattisgarh government, Dr. Komalpreet Singh, on Monday.

The order clearly states that individuals applying for state government jobs in Chhattisgarh will be ineligible if they have been accused of sexual offences against girls or women. The order also stipulates that the candidacy of such individuals will remain on hold until they receive acquittal from the court.

The Order thats bans sex offenders from getting Government jobs | FPJ

Women's rights activists welcome decision

It is worth mentioning that the Chhattisgarh government issued this order and provided necessary directions after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel publicly announced in his Independence Day speech, "The protection of women and safeguarding their dignity is our topmost priority. We have decided that those accused of molestation, rape, and other crimes against girls and women will be barred from obtaining government jobs."

Following the issuance of the order, women's rights activists and the general public welcomed the decision. Meanwhile, a government official stated that measures are being taken to ensure the safety of women.

The Home (Police) Department is implementing significant measures to ensure the safety of women in Chhattisgarh. The department is introducing several schemes and conducting public awareness campaigns.

Abhivyakti app and awareness campaign

Keeping in view the safety of women, Chhattisgarh government has developed “Abhivyakti” women safety app. This mobile app was launched on January 01, 2022.

Abhivyakti public awareness campaign is also being conducted to make women of Chhattisgarh aware about their legal and constitutional rights. The Research Unit on Crime Against Women (IUCAW) has been constituted in six districts of the state. Separate police stations are being operated for women in four districts of the state and others.