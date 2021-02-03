Chhattisgarh: Nine men gang rape a minor, three arrested in Jashpur

Raipur: A minor school girl was gang raped by nine persons in the tribal dominated Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when the victim, a student of class 12th, was returning home with her friend.

"The two were sitting in a secluded part of the jungle at Patrapani village when the nine accused reached there," station house officer Pathalgaon Ayam said.

The accused thrashed the boy who was with the girl and chased him away. The accused then raped the girl taking turns, the officer said.

After the horrific incident the victim reached Pathalgaon police station and reported the matter, he added.

Acting on the complaint, police have detained three persons in this connection and are investigating the case.

Out of nine accused we have arrested three, two on Tuesday and one on Wednesday, Jashpur Additional SP Unaiza Khatoon Ansari said while speaking to the FPJ.

We will arrest the rest accused soon, the ASP said.

Two accused who were detained by police were claimed to be minor.

On the issue of increased gang rape and murder, BJP criticized the government. Law and order situation has collapsed in the state, it puts question mark over the functioning of Home Ministry as well as the state government, Rajya Sabha member BJP Ramvichar Netam said in a press statement on Wednesday.