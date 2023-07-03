 Chhattisgarh: Nine Forest Officers Reshuffled
AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 11:33 PM IST
Raipur: Ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, General Administration Department of the State Government issued a new order in which 9 Officers of Indian Forest Services (IFS) were reshuffled. This includes three Additional Principal Chief Conservator Forest (APCCF), four Principal Chief Conservator Forest (PCCF) and two Chief Conservator Forest (CCF) rank officer on Monday. 

After transfer posting of IAS and IPS officers in the state, this fresh reshuffle of IFS officers has been visualized in the common masses as the third major action on top level bureaucrats in the state. 

As per the new order, Arun Kumar Pandey IFS batch 1994 holding the position of APCCF as a member secretary of Bio-diversity Board and joint forest management and state nodal officer climate change was relieved from forest management and given charge of development and planning. Similarly, APCCF OP Yadav has made Chief Execution Officer (CEO) Campa and Aranya Bhavan. Whole the list of the reshuffle can be read:

