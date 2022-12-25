Chhattisgarh: ‘Nijaat’ campaign selected for international IACP Award 2022

IPS Santosh Singh (left) and Nijaat campaign poster (right) | Avdhesh Mallick

IPS Officer Santosh Singh’s smart and responsible policing again brought laurels for the state on International level. Rajnandgaon Police's de-addiction drive, Nijaat, conducted under then Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh, has been selected for the prestigious international IACP 2022 Award for 'Leadership in Crime Prevention' in institutional category.

America's international organization, International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), got impressed with effective implementation of Rajnandgaon Police's anti-drug and illicit liquor campaign and its outcomes, selected the campaign for IACP Award in the Institutional Category- 'Leadership in Crime Prevention'. Rajnandgaon Police launched the drive under the supervision of then SP Rajnandgaon, Santosh Singh, an official communique said.

Following the instructions of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and DGP Ashok Juneja the unique campaign was initiated in which police played a vital role by taking strict action against the drugs peddlers and bootleggers.

Nijaat Abhiyan includes strict action against illegal drug dealers, intensive public awareness and rehabilitation of the addicts. The popular campaign was started last year by the then SP Korea Santosh Singh. After that this campaign is being run in many districts including Rajnandgaon and Korba Police. Early this year, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), an organization of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, included the Nijaat campaign among the thirty-best smart-policing campaigns in the country.

With zero-tolerance action and mass-awareness programs, Nijat Abhiyan has gained fame at the national and international level. It has now started yielding fruitful results in Korba district as well.

Apart from it, Gadchiroli Police's then SP Ankit Goyal's anti-Maoist initiative 'Dadalora Khidki' also got selected for the IACP Awards in the Institutional Category of Community Policing.