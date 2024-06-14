Chhattisgarh: NIA Initiates Probe In Gariyaband Naxal Attack

Chattisgarh: NIA Initiates Probe In Gariyaband Naxal Attack | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an investigation into the Naxal attack during the assembly elections in Gariyaband, Chhattisgarh. Six individuals, including former village head Bhupendra Dhruv, have been detained for questioning in Gobragaon by NIA officers.

During the investigation, the NIA team seized a significant amount of cash from several homes in the village, sparking claims from locals that the funds were intended for the Prime Minister's housing scheme. This action led to protests by residents outside the rural police station in opposition.

Upon confiscation of the money, villagers raised concerns about its usage, alleging that it was meant for constructing houses under the Prime Minister's housing scheme and had been handed over to the former village head and contractors. The NIA officers, however, confiscated the money.

The tense situation escalated when the wife of one of the detainees faint upon hearing the news.

Prior to the NIA team's arrival, heavy force deployment was observed from Bhateegarh to Gobragaon. Security personnel patrolled on motorcycles, and officers arrived in vehicles, maintaining surveillance over the entire village for six hours before moving to Mainpur.

Despite minimal Naxal movement in Gariyaband, recent activities have extended to include Dhamtari and Gariyaband in the Mainpur-Nuapada committee. This development underscores the region's significance in Naxal operations.

In response to pressure from security forces in Bastar, Naxals are seeking refuge in forested urban areas, making Gariyaband a central hub for their activities.

Following raids at eight locations in Gobragaon, several individuals have been detained by the NIA. However, their specific involvement in the attack remains unclear, prompting further investigation by the agency.

While official confirmation of the NIA's actions in Gobragaon and Mainpur is awaited, local police and NIA officers have refrained from providing media updates, leaving villagers with limited information. Despite this, villagers continue to protest at the headquarters, the need for clarity and transparency in the ongoing investigation has risen.