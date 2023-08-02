Chhattisgarh News: Mahasamund Police Seize Ganja, Vehicle Worth ₹42.5 Lakh

Mahasamund: Police busted an interstate smuggling drug racket and arrested two interstate smugglers and recovered a huge consignment of illegal narcotic product Marijuana (Ganja) from their possession at Odisha-Chhattisgarh border in Mahasamund district .

Police received intel inputs that two alleged interstate smugglers are travelling to Madhya Pradesh from Bargarh, Odisha via Mahasamund, Raipur in a white colored Chevrolet SUV car number GJ 23 AF 4009 on 2 August, 2023. The smugglers were carrying huge consignment of Marijuana, a senior police officer said.

Mahasamund police receives tip-off

Finally, after cross-checking the information with cyber cell, Mahasamund police under the superintendent of police Dharmendra Singh laid a trap and intercepted a white colour car coming from Bargarh Odisha on Mahasamund, Madhya Pradesh-Odisha highway on N.H.53 Road. Finally, police carried out a raid near Rehtikhol village under Singhoda Police station limits. In the surprise raid 2 alleged drug peddlers were arrested on the basis of suspicion.

And during the checking, police detected 150 kg of narcotic drug ganja concealed in the vehicle, the police officer said.

Both drug peddlars were arrested

Both the accused were arrested on the spot for the transportation of illegal consignment of Ganja were identified as Sameer Shaikh (25) father Nikhar Ahmed resident, Nagda, and Muzaffar Hussain (34) father Jafar Hussain, Nagda. Both the smugglers are residents of District Ujjain, the police said.

After the raid, police confiscated 1.5 quintal of Ganza ₹3750000 and a cruise car worth ₹500000 used in the transportation of the narcotic drug consignment, the officer added. In short, along with arrest police made a seizure of Ganza, vehicle and other materials worth about ₹42,50,000 under NDPS act.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)