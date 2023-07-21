Chhattisgarh News: ED Searches Premises Of IAS Officers, Congress Politicians Under PMLA

Enforcement Directorate | Representative Image

Raipur: The sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate carried out a search operation at the premises of some IAS officers, traders and Congress politicians in Chhattisgarh as part of a money laundering investigation.

The premises on which the raids were conducted are identified as Raipur’s Devendra Nagar official residence of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Ranu Sahu and her husband IAS JP Morya, Korba Municipal Commissioner Prabhakar Pandey and Chhattisgarh Congress leader and PCC treasurer Ramgopal Agarwal, the sources informed.

ED sleuths conducted search ops with help of central paramilitary forces

This time also the central investigation agency carried out raids with the help of central paramilitary forces. The visuals received by FPJ clearly showed CRPF personnel deployed on the gates of the official residence of IAS officer Ranu Sahu, Ramgopal Agrawal in Raipur, and Korba Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prabhakar Pandey in Korba.

Sources informed the central probing agency carried out the raids after it registered a fresh case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

While the exact reason behind these raids is still unknown as the ED has not released any official statement, public speculation states that that the raids were carried out as a follow up exercise in alleged rice scam/ coal scam or liquor scam.

ED has arrested prominent bureaucrats, politicians

ED has been probing an alleged coal levy and liquor scam in the state in which it has arrested some prominent bureaucrats, including IAS officers, apart from politicians and those linked to them.

On July 18, the Supreme Court asked the agency to "stay their hand in all manner" in the alleged ₹ 2,000 crore liquor scam linked money laundering case in Chhattisgarh

Notably, the Congress treasurer Ramdas Agarwal is associated with coal and steel business. IT was also raided in the past. They have business in Raipur and Raigarh. ED also carried out raids at the house of a big contractor and coal trader in Bilaspur.

Moreover, on Wednesday night the Income Tax team searched the house and official premises of Kailash Rungta, a big businessman and rice miller of Durg. In the raid, IT sleuths recovered a lot of suspicious documents of tax evasion, the sources informed. Meanwhile, the continuous raids and inspections by the central investigation agencies has created tension and panic among the big traders and corporate houses, which are involved in the tax evasion in the state.

