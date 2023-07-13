Chhattisgarh News: Congress Goes On Silent Satyagraha, Wear Black Masks

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, along with Chhattisgarh in-charge Kumari Selja and other Congress leaders organized a silent protest on Wednesday in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Gandhi Maidan at Raipur.

While sitting on protest, along with the Chief Minister, state in-charge Kumari Selja, state president Mohan Markam, Deputy CM TS Singh Deo, and ministers and MLAs participated Maunvrat Satyagraha. They wore black masks.

Silent satyagraha

Earlier, State President Markam said that Congress is organising the silent ‘Satyagraha’ in the state to save democracy. The party respects the court, but Rahul Gandhi is being wronged, he said. He is a fearless traveller on the path of truth. He will continue to expose the lies of BJP.

The Congress party will approach the Supreme Court against Gujarat High Court's decision. The Congress is confident that the judiciary will stand by the truth.