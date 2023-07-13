 Chhattisgarh News: Congress Goes On Silent Satyagraha, Wear Black Masks
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh News: Congress Goes On Silent Satyagraha, Wear Black Masks

Chhattisgarh News: Congress Goes On Silent Satyagraha, Wear Black Masks

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Kumari Selja and other Congress leaders organized a silent protest on Wednesday in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Gandhi Maidan at Raipur.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
article-image

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, along with Chhattisgarh in-charge Kumari Selja and other Congress leaders organized a silent protest on Wednesday in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Gandhi Maidan at Raipur.

While sitting on protest, along with the Chief Minister, state in-charge Kumari Selja, state president Mohan Markam, Deputy CM TS Singh Deo, and ministers and MLAs participated Maunvrat Satyagraha. They wore black masks.

Silent satyagraha

Earlier, State President Markam said that Congress is organising the silent ‘Satyagraha’ in the state to save democracy. The party respects the court, but Rahul Gandhi is being wronged, he said. He is a fearless traveller on the path of truth. He will continue to expose the lies of BJP.

The Congress party will approach the Supreme Court against Gujarat High Court's decision. The Congress is confident that the judiciary will stand by the truth.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress To Stage ‘Silent Satyagraha’ Today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

New Delhi: Sonia To Attend United Opposition Conclave In B'luru, Kharge Invites 24 Parties

New Delhi: Sonia To Attend United Opposition Conclave In B'luru, Kharge Invites 24 Parties

Chhattisgarh News: Congress Goes On Silent Satyagraha, Wear Black Masks

Chhattisgarh News: Congress Goes On Silent Satyagraha, Wear Black Masks

TMC Has Shamed Democracy, There Is Atrocity, Anarchy: Ravi Shankar Prasad

TMC Has Shamed Democracy, There Is Atrocity, Anarchy: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Watch: Viral Video Shows Woman Forcing Bengaluru Bus Conductor to Remove Skull Cap

Watch: Viral Video Shows Woman Forcing Bengaluru Bus Conductor to Remove Skull Cap

"Why Have You Come Now?" Woman's Slap Shocks JJP MLA During Visit to Flood-hit Areas in Haryana;...