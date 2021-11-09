Chhattisgarh: New Jungle Safari in Kabirdham soon, says Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar

Chhattisgarh has geared up the construction of a new Jungle Safari in Kabirdham. A proposal submitted to the Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar said that the proposed Jungle Safari will be located between Sarodh and Jaitpuri village of the district. New Jungle Safari will be three and half hours’ drive away distance from the capital city Raipur.

The new safari will be created at the cost of Rs 75 crores on 191 hectares of land in three years, said one senior-level forest officer.

"For the construction of the Jungle Safari, the land has already been identified," he added.

The major difference between this Jungle Safari and the man-made jungle safari in Nawa Raipur is the availability of forest cover and biodiversity.

Nandanvan’s forest cover area was man-made but here in Kabirdham’s jungle safari, the forest cover is natural.

Raipur’s Nandanwan Jungle Safari is flourishing into 800 acres of land including 130 Acre of water body called ‘Khandwa Reservoir’. It also includes four safaris: Herbivore, Bear, Tiger & Lion Safari. It is Asia’s largest man-made jungle Safari.

The land for the Jungle Safari is situated just below the Maikal Hills and is full of natural beauty. The Safari will have all sorts of amenities and a better viewing location than the Jungle Safari in Raipur has.

It will be connected with the Bhoram Dev circuit. Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar said to the media that he has received a plan for the creation of a new Jungle Safari in Kabirdham. The Jungle Safari will have all the amenities to comfort the tourists, and a special route will be prepared, the Minister said.

ALSO READ INS Vela: MDL delivers 4th Scorpene Submarine to Indian Navy

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 06:24 PM IST