 Chhattisgarh: Naxals Kill Jawan After Abducting Him In Bijapur
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
File

Bijapur: Police found the body of a Chhattisgarh police jawan, who came to his village Jangla to celebrate Rakshabandhan. The body was found close to Jangala village of Gangalur Police Station limits, in the highly volatile naxal-affected district of Bijapur, Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

The jawan has been allegedly killed by the armed members of banned outfit CPI Maoists. The constable’s neck was brutally slit by the dreadful naxals.

Naxals abducted jawan before killing him

Villagers and local journalists informed that the Constable Budhram Awlam posted in Toynar police station of Bijapur district was abducted by dreaded naxals while he went to drop his nephew into nearby village Duwalikarka. He was on leave on August 30. As per information received the constable was on official leave and came to his village on the occasion of Rakshabandhan to celebrate the festival.

article-image

Meanwhile, at the time when he was leaving his nephew to the neighbouring villages, the members of the red terror organization might have received the information and they abducted the jawan on Wednesday evening, the journalist informed. After having an interrogation of four to five hours they slit the throat of the jawan and brutally murdered him.

However, in the case, police have lodged FIR against unidentified naxal attackers and initiated the probe, a police officer said.

