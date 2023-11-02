Chhattisgarh: Naxals Kill 6 Villagers In Kanker Ahead Of PM's Visit

Representative Image

Raipur/Kanker: Naxals allegedly slaughtered three villagers in Chote Bethiya area of Kanker. The incident got highlighted a few hours before Prime Minister Modi visited Kanker on Thursday.

The banned naxals reportedly abducted three of the villagers on the suspicion of police informers on Wednesday evening and they brutally slaughtered the hostages. Next day in the morning hours villagers found the mutilated bodies of the kidnapped villagers.

While speaking to the media Kanker SP Divyang Patel confirmed that he received information about the dead bodies of the villagers found in the jungle and sent the police teams to verify and report back to district headquarters.

Meanwhile, all the villagers who got killed in gruesome manslaughter were identified as Kulle Katlami (35), Manoj Kowachi (22), Dugge Kowachi (27).

All the deceased were informed residents of Morkhandi village, Chote Bethiya Police Station limits, Pakhanjur, Kanker. It has been reported after the incident that panic gripped the area. Notably, increased activities of the security forces in the area has created a sense of security in the villagers living in the highly disturbed naxal-affected district, and often innocent villagers became victims of Maoist terror and police atrocities.

However, it is not the first instance records say that Maoists armed guerrillas continuously killed innocent civilians to keep their terror regime intact. Secondly, such incidents get intensified whenever polls have to be conducted in these areas.

This year, in the last 9 months Naxals brutally killed six of the BJP leaders in Bastar division and issued life endangering threats to villagers and polling parties if they participated in the electoral process.

