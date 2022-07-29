Chhattisgarh: Naxal with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in encounter at Sukma

Representative Image | ANI

Raipur: A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, police said.

The gunfight took place this morning in a forest near Bindrapani village when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from neighbouring Dantewada district was out on an anti-Naxal operation along the inter-district border, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

During the operation, the face-off between security forces and some Naxals occurred twice. The body of the Naxal was recovered following the second one, he said.

Acting on specific inputs, the patrol team had launched the operation on Thursday night in forest along the inter-district border during which an exchange of fire broke out between the two sides in forest that falls in Dantewada, he said.

However, after a brief encounter the ultras escaped even as the security forces continued searching the area, he said.

"This morning again a gunbattle started, in which the ultra identified as Rakesh Madkam, who was active as Katekalyan area committee member of Maoists, was killed," the IG said, adding that a weapon and other Maoist-related material was recovered from the spot.

As many as eight cases related to Maoist incidents were registered against Madkam, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, he said.

The search operation was underway in the nearby areas, he added.

Earlier on July 22, a Naxal was gunned down by security forces in Phulbagdi police station area of Sukma.