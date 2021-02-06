Chhattisgarh: Naxal with Rs 1 lakh bounty killed in police encounter in Dantewada

A dreadful Naxal with one lakh as a bounty on him was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada district on Saturday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place in morning hours in a forest area located between Surnaar and Tetam villages when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

"After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxal, identified as Muchaki Masa, was recovered from the spot along with a weapon," he added.