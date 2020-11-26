Chhattisgarh Naxal wanted in 2 murder cases killed in encounter

A Naxal, allegedly involved in the recent killings of a police official and a forest personnel, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, police said.

The cadre, identified as Santosh Podiam, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, they said.

The gunfight took place at around 5 am in Darbha forest under Kutru police station limits when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the District Force was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the rebel's body was recovered from the spot, located about 400 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

A rifle, a bag and some Naxal-related material were also recovered, he said.

Podiam, who was active as a Janmilitia commander of Maoists, was allegedly involved in recent Naxal incidents, including abduction and murder of an assistant sub-inspector in August and killing of a forest ranger in September in south Bastar area, the IG said.

On November 23, three hardcore Naxals were killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Kanker district of Bastar range.