Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Rs 80 lakh to be paid as compensation to families of slain jawans, announces Baghel govt

The Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government showed great heart towards the families of jawans who lost their lives in brutal naxal attack in Bijapur and announced a big compensation package to the dependent families of the jawans, and officials.

Jawan and police officials who were killed in a Naxal attack will get a minimum compensation package of Rs 80 lakh and job to the one member of the dependent family on compensatory grounds, a government statement said on Monday.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel issued special instructions to complete the process of providing monetary relief and compensatory appointment to one member of the deceased family on fast pace, the communique added.

Financial help will be provided to the deceased jawan’s family under several compensatory schemes and insurance policies. Meanwhile, a special compensatory package of Rs 45.40 lakh will be provided to the central paramilitary forces under various schemes. Meanwhile, on compensatory appointment will be provided by central paramilitary forces, the release said.