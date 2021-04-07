Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: Maoists release photo of abducted jawan; put condition for his safe release

Raipur: Maoists released a photo of the abducted Jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas on Wednesday and again reiterated their demand that the government should declare the names of the mediators for safe release of the jawan.

In this regard, President of Bijapur press club, again received a call from the unidentified red ultra, and said, the jawan is safe.

While speaking to FPJ on phone Ganesh Mishra said he received a call and photo on his whatsapp from an unidentified number. The person without revealing his identity threatened that police should not take any action in this case. We will release him after the negotiations, the Maoist added.

The Maoist has not mentioned any name who should be part of the negotiating committee, but I feel a journalist should not be made part of the committee, Mishra said.

Journalists have to cover both the sides; thus, impartiality counts here, said the Bijapur Press club president, whose name was earlier listed in the target list of the Maoists.