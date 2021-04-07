Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: Maoists release photo of abducted jawan; put condition for his safe release

Raipur: Maoists released a photo of the abducted Jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas on Wednesday and again reiterated their demand that the government should declare the names of the mediators for safe release of the jawan.
In this regard, President of Bijapur press club, again received a call from the unidentified red ultra, and said, the jawan is safe.
While speaking to FPJ on phone Ganesh Mishra said he received a call and photo on his whatsapp from an unidentified number. The person without revealing his identity threatened that police should not take any action in this case. We will release him after the negotiations, the Maoist added.
The Maoist has not mentioned any name who should be part of the negotiating committee, but I feel a journalist should not be made part of the committee, Mishra said.
Journalists have to cover both the sides; thus, impartiality counts here, said the Bijapur Press club president, whose name was earlier listed in the target list of the Maoists.
Notably, the Communist Party of India (Maoists) released a statement on Tuesday, 6 April, claiming that kidnapped jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas is safe and will be released after the government declares names of the mediators for negotiation.
The jawan was abducted by the naxals during the Bijapur in which 22 security personnel were martyred.
However, CRPF spokesperson Dalip Ambesh told the media, “No one has informed the CRPF, nor has anyone approached the CRPF to claim that (Manhas is being held hostage). The possibility of abduction is not denied. All efforts at all levels are being taken to trace him”.
Meanwhile, Bastar Inspector General (IG) Sundarraj P, however, confirmed the authenticity of the letter while speaking to ANI.
“We have received a letter from the Maoists and have a brief idea about him. We have confirmed the authentication of the letter. We are closely looking into the matter,” he said.
However, despite a higher-level meeting was held in Raipur under the chair of CM Bhupesh Baghel no official statement has been issued by the Chhattisgarh government on the issue till the report was filed.
In addition, after Manhas’s daughter released a video on Sunday, 4 April, urging the Maoists to release her father.
The family members and villagers of Manhas tried to block the road in Akhnoor sector of Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday demanding his safe release, media reports said.