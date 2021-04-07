Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: Maoists play hardball on release of abducted jawan, release his photo

Raipur: Maoists have released a photo of the abducted jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas and reiterated their demand that the government should announce the names of the mediators. The Maoists yet again called the President of the Bijapur press club to convey that a hostage situation is at hand, which can be addressed only by negotiators.

The official line is that no one has either informed or approached the CRPF, though the possibility of abduction is not denied. Interest heightened in the matter after Manhas’ daughter released a video on Sunday, urging the Maoists to release her father.