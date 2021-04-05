Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: CoBRA jawan's wife appeals to PM Modi, Amit Shah to ensure safe return of her husband

Raipur: The 35-year-old CoBRA battalion jawan, who went missing after the Bastar ambush, is in the custody of Naxalites, it is claimed. Two Bijapur-based journalists received a call from an unknown number with the caller claiming that the jawan, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, was in their custody and that they will release him in two to three days. The call could not be authenticated.

The Maoists have so far not made any demands for the return of Manhas; nor have any negotiations been initiated. The lack of information about his whereabouts has reinforced the notion that this might be an evolving hostage situation.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced of the jawan's daughter.