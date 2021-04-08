Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: Abducted Jawan handed over after trial in kangaroo court

Raipur: Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, a Central Reserve Police Force CoBRA jawan who was taken hostage during a deadly encounter in Chhattisgarh on April 3, was released on Wednesday.

The release was secured with the help of an 11-member committee of mediators, including social workers and local journalists; there were two arbiters from the Maoist side.

Before being handed over to the interlocutors, Manhas was presented in the Jan Adalat (Kangaroo Court) thronged by scores of villagers and surrounded by 50 armed naxals.

The 'trial' took place in the jungles of Junneguda under Tarrem police limits, 15 kilometers away from the site of the massacre, revealed a journalist who was part of the negotiating committee. However, he refused to reveal the exact location of the Jan Adalat citing security reasons.

The kangaroo court was held after the crack of dawn but the most wanted Naxal commander, Hidma, the mastermind of the encounter, was absent. It is unclear which demands of the Naxals, if any, have been met.

After his release, Manhas was brought to the CRPF camp -- the area where the encounter took place; he was ferried to the spot on the bike of a local journalist.