Chhattisgarh: Mother of martyred Police jawan constructs his memorial in Jashpur; see pics

A mother of a police jawan, Basil Toppo who lost his life in a Naxal attack, constructed a memorial in memory of her son in the Perva Aara village of Jashpur, Chattisgarh, news agency ANI reported.

"I feel proud of him," said his mother.

"He was in Police and was killed in an attack in 2011 in Bastar," said his uncle.

Basil Toppo's mother

Police personnel Basil Toppo was martyred in 2011 while fighting the Naxalites. The mother has installed a memorial in the memory of the son in the village. On the occasion of Republic Day, she also got the memorial site painted. Toppo was martyred in Bastar during the Naxalite attack in 2011.

The memorial of the martyr has been constructed at the school square in the village. This village is located in the Farsabihar block of Jashpur district.

Sisters tie Rakhis

On every Rakshabandhan, sisters of martyr Basil Toppo offer rakhis to his memorial, reports Navbharat Times.

Locals too visit the memorial on special occasions to remember the martyr’s sacrifice. On Diwali, people light up lamps at the venue and cut cakes during Christmas.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 01:02 PM IST