Chhattisgarh: Mob thrashes mentally-challenged man mistaking him for child abductor in Durg | ANI

A mob thrashed a mentally-challenged man mistaking him for a child abductor in the Utai Police Station area in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Friday, informed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Police rescued him, gave him first aid and referred him to the hospital, he added.

An FIR was filed against unidentified persons seen in the footage (viral) and arrests are to be made soon, the ASP further said.

#WATCH| Chhattisgarh: A mob thrashed a mentally-challenged man mistaking him for a child abductor in Utai PS area. Police rescued him, gave first aid&referred to hospital. FIR filed against unidentified people seen in footage (viral); arrests to be made soon: Durg ASP City (7.10) pic.twitter.com/7xPHT31SR1 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 7, 2022

#UPDATE | Three people arrested in connection with the incident where a mob thrashed a mentally-challenged man mistaking him for a child abductor in Utai PS area, yesterday: SP Durg Abhishek Pallava#Chhattisgarh



(File photo) https://t.co/m6PSeJeLtc pic.twitter.com/3Na7zjJn8B — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 8, 2022