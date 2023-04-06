Chhattisgarh: MLA slaps banker, political temp of state soars; video surfaces

Chhattisgarh: MLA slaps banker, political temp of state soars | ANI

Raipur: Controversial senior Congress MLA of Balrampur constituency is again in news for his unwarranted actions. This time a clip circulated on social media spotted MLA Brihaspati Singh slapping a cooperative bank employee, has not only made the clip the most shareable video in the state but also soared the politics of the state.

The CCTV footage circulated on social media showed the MLA continuously assaulted the bank employee.

Bank employees on strike

After the MLA refused to apologize publicly, the cooperative bank employees also went on strike.

The employees who are continuously pressing demands to have strict action against the MLA, in this case, went on strike and threatened to go for indefinite strike.

Major opposition BJP criticized the MLA's actions in strong words and demanded lodging of FIR against the MLA for intentionally interfering in government works and insulting a bank employee during the office hours.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader cum former minister Ramvichar Netam alleged that the MLA has lost control over his mind and should be booked under stringent laws for committing crime. FIR must be lodged against him, earlier also he had broken several laws, Netam said.

Meanwhile, the locals informed that the MLA was sulking in anger as he received complaints that farmers are getting trouble in getting their money from banks sent by the government under welfare schemes including the paddy procurement scheme.

The incident reportedly occurred on April 3 in Ramanujganj.

However, after the incident when the media questioned CM Baghel over the offensive action of the controversial MLA.

The matter is linked to the farmers so I have asked the MLA to resolve the issue by speaking to them, CM Baghel said.

Notably, the MLA hit the headlines when alleged the Health Minister was hatching conspiracies against him and sent goons to attack his convoy inorder to kill him.

