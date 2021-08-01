Chhattisgarh: Minors looting villagers under false name of naxals arrested in Dantewada

Raipur: Police arrested four people for looting six houses in two villages of Dantewada by threatening to be Naxals. They used NCC uniforms to pose as Maoists, Dantewada Police officials said.

Among the arrested, three were minors. However, the master mind of the plot was yet to be nabbed, the official said.

After the arrest people found that activities of banned Maoists outfits started attracting the school going guys in the Maoists affected areas. They thought collecting money from the villagers may be a way out, one local of Dantewada said.

"Police have arrested four persons in connection with loot in the name of Maoists and recovered the weapons used while looting, NCC uniform and the money looted in the robbery attempt", Devansh Rathore SDOP Kirandul said. "Meanwhile, mastermind Nandu Karma, son of Joga Karma, Congress leader cum Janpad member, escaped. Police are carrying out raids and he will be arrested soon", the SDOP said.

On the complaints of the villagers of Dugeli and Padar, Bacheli Police Station limits, police teams were formed, and the suspects were nabbed. During the interrogation, the suspects revealed that they used to stay in rented accommodation and carry-out their studies, but these days they are facing difficulty in meeting their pocket expenses.