e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Minor held for desecrating Netaji Bose statue with cigarette in Bilaspur

Chhattisgarh: Minor held for desecrating Netaji Bose statue with cigarette in Bilaspur

Later, he was seen releasing cigarette puffs and smoke over the face of Netaji's statue.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose | File

Raipur: Police arrested a minor who tried to desecrate the idol of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose installed in Sipat Chowk, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh on the day of Holi.

Video viral of man insulting Netaji statue

A video doing rounds on social media showed a man trying to desecrate the idol of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose with his burning cigarette. Initially he tried to put the cigarette butt on the freedom fighter idol’s mouth. Later, he was seen releasing cigarette puffs and smoke over the face of Netaji's statue.

Minor arrested for desecration

After the insulting video became viral on social media, it created an uproar among the netizens. Later, it was found out that the video belonged to Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, Sarkanda police station limits.

A police complaint was registered later. It was reported that minor (17) was detained by the police.  

"After we received a complaint about the minor, who was then in inebriated condition, we nabbed him. Further action was taken according to law, SHO of Sarkanda Police Station F Shah said. 

Read Also
Watch Video: Clashes break out between TMC, BJP supporters during Netaji's birth anniversary...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s ED custody extended for 11 days

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s ED custody extended for 11 days

UP: Govt approves OBC Commission report for deciding reservations to posts of Mayors & Chairmen of...

UP: Govt approves OBC Commission report for deciding reservations to posts of Mayors & Chairmen of...

Chhattisgarh: Minor held for desecrating Netaji Bose statue with cigarette in Bilaspur

Chhattisgarh: Minor held for desecrating Netaji Bose statue with cigarette in Bilaspur

West Bengal: Uproar over Adenovirus, 'scam free' education system in the state

West Bengal: Uproar over Adenovirus, 'scam free' education system in the state

New Delhi: Contraband including mobile phones, drugs & surgical blades seized from inmate in Tihar...

New Delhi: Contraband including mobile phones, drugs & surgical blades seized from inmate in Tihar...