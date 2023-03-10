Chhattisgarh: Minor held for desecrating Netaji Bose statue with cigarette in Bilaspur

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose | File

Raipur: Police arrested a minor who tried to desecrate the idol of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose installed in Sipat Chowk, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh on the day of Holi.

Video viral of man insulting Netaji statue

A video doing rounds on social media showed a man trying to desecrate the idol of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose with his burning cigarette. Initially he tried to put the cigarette butt on the freedom fighter idol’s mouth. Later, he was seen releasing cigarette puffs and smoke over the face of Netaji's statue.

Minor arrested for desecration

After the insulting video became viral on social media, it created an uproar among the netizens. Later, it was found out that the video belonged to Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, Sarkanda police station limits.

A police complaint was registered later. It was reported that minor (17) was detained by the police.

"After we received a complaint about the minor, who was then in inebriated condition, we nabbed him. Further action was taken according to law, SHO of Sarkanda Police Station F Shah said.