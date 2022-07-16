Chhattisgarh: TS Singh Deo resigns from post of state's Panchayat & Rural Development Minister

Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo resigns from post of state's Panchayat & Rural Development Minister | ANI Photo

Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo has resigned from the post of state's Panchayat and Rural Development Minister.

Singh Deo, who represents the Ambikapur assembly constituency in the Surguja region, is known as the political rival of CM Bhupesh Baghel in the state Congress

Eariler in the day, he had said he has decided to resign from the Panchayat and Rural development department, one of the five portfolios held by him in the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet.

However, he will remain the minister for Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Twenty Point Implementation and Commercial Tax (GST) departments.

(With PTI inputs)