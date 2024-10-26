 Chhattisgarh: Medical Professionals Pivotal To 'Viksit Bharat 2047' Vision, Says President Droupadi Murmu At AIIMS Raipur Convocation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Medical Professionals Pivotal To 'Viksit Bharat 2047' Vision, Says President Droupadi Murmu At AIIMS Raipur Convocation

Chhattisgarh: Medical Professionals Pivotal To 'Viksit Bharat 2047' Vision, Says President Droupadi Murmu At AIIMS Raipur Convocation

Speaking at the second convocation function of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Droupadi Murmu said medical professionals have immense responsibilities to deliver as their decisions are linked to saving lives.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu while addressing a convocation ceremony held in AIIMS campus in Raipur | X/@rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu while addressing a convocation ceremony held in AIIMS campus on Friday stressed the need for modern technologies in the medical sector for the welfare of people living in remote areas of the country, citing the impact of such advancements on human lives.

Speaking at the second convocation function of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur in Chhattisgarh, she said medical professionals have immense responsibilities to deliver as their decisions are linked to saving lives.

She also said medical professionals will play a decisive role in realising the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Read Also
National Film Awards 2024: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen & Manasi Parekh Honoured By President...
article-image

“We have been passing through such an era wherein modern technologies greatly impact the life of humans rapidly. For the welfare of people living in remote areas, such technologies can be used,” she said.

FPJ Shorts
Kalyan Crime: Man Falls For Postal Department Job Fraud, Loses ₹3 Lakh While Seeking Employment For Son
Kalyan Crime: Man Falls For Postal Department Job Fraud, Loses ₹3 Lakh While Seeking Employment For Son
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DyCM Devendra Fadnavis Files Nomination Papers From Nagpur South West Constituency Amid Show Of Strength
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DyCM Devendra Fadnavis Files Nomination Papers From Nagpur South West Constituency Amid Show Of Strength
Central Railways' Special Campaign 4.0: Innovative Rail Chaupals Enhance Community Engagement For Improved Cleanliness Standards
Central Railways' Special Campaign 4.0: Innovative Rail Chaupals Enhance Community Engagement For Improved Cleanliness Standards
Chhattisgarh: Angered Mob Clashes With Police Over Custodial Death Of Office Boy In Balrampur; ASP Assaulted Amid Protests
Chhattisgarh: Angered Mob Clashes With Police Over Custodial Death Of Office Boy In Balrampur; ASP Assaulted Amid Protests

“AIIMS Raipur has been making efforts in this direction. I have been told that AIIMS Raipur has been working on an Artificial Intelligence-based clinical decision support system through which doctors in remote areas will be provided with assistance in real-time during emergency situations,” she said.

Read Also
President Droupadi Murmu Fetes Indore As Best District In Western Zone In 5th National Water Awards
article-image

Highlighting the development in the medical and healthcare sector in the last 10 years, the President said several steps have been taken to provide universal healthcare in the country.

In the last 10 years, the number of medical colleges, AIIMS and seats for MBBS and PG (post-graduate) have also increased, she added.

Earlier, Murmu arrived in Chhattisgarh on a two-day visit during which she will attend convocation ceremonies of four higher education institutions.

(With Agency Inputs) 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Angered Mob Clashes With Police Over Custodial Death Of Office Boy In Balrampur; ASP...

Chhattisgarh: Angered Mob Clashes With Police Over Custodial Death Of Office Boy In Balrampur; ASP...

Delhi Crime: Pregnant Teen Murdered By Boyfriend Over Marriage Pressure; Body Found Buried In...

Delhi Crime: Pregnant Teen Murdered By Boyfriend Over Marriage Pressure; Body Found Buried In...

Chhattisgarh: Medical Professionals Pivotal To 'Viksit Bharat 2047' Vision, Says President Droupadi...

Chhattisgarh: Medical Professionals Pivotal To 'Viksit Bharat 2047' Vision, Says President Droupadi...

India-China Disengagement Process: What Matters Is The Ground Geality As Disengagement Is Easier...

India-China Disengagement Process: What Matters Is The Ground Geality As Disengagement Is Easier...

Annu Dhankar, Alleged GF Of Gangster Himanshu Bhau & Accused In Delhi's Burger King Firing Case,...

Annu Dhankar, Alleged GF Of Gangster Himanshu Bhau & Accused In Delhi's Burger King Firing Case,...