 Chhattisgarh Media Freedom, Protection, & Promotion Committee: Govt Appoints Chairman For Journalist's Rights Protection
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh Media Freedom, Protection, & Promotion Committee: Govt Appoints Chairman For Journalist's Rights Protection

Chhattisgarh Media Freedom, Protection, & Promotion Committee: Govt Appoints Chairman For Journalist's Rights Protection

The state government has constituted the committee under the Chhattisgarh Protection of Media Persons Act, 2023, states an order of the Public Relations Department, Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh Media Freedom, Protection, & Promotion Committee: Govt Appoints Chairman For Journalist's Rights Protection Committee | representative pic

Raipur: Dinesh Kumar Shrivastava, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer on Friday was appointed as the chairman of ‘Chhattisgarh Media Freedom, Protection, and Promotion Committee’.

The state government has constituted the committee under the Chhattisgarh Protection of Media Persons Act, 2023, states an order of the Public Relations Department, Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar.

List of committee members

The order states that the committee's members will include Pushpa Rokade, a correspondent at Prakhar Samachar in Bijapur, Diwakar Muktibodh, a senior Raipur journalist, Nathmal Sharma, Editor-in-Chief of Evening Times, Bilaspur, and a director-level representative nominated by the Director of Public Prosecutions. Furthermore, an Additional Director-level officer nominated by the Commissioner/Director of Public Relations will serve as the committee’s member-secretary.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Govt Appoints Dr Praveen Verma As New Acting Chairman for CGPSC Amidst Controversy
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: ABVP Protests In Raipur Against Baghel Govt Policies, CGPSC Scandal

Chhattisgarh: ABVP Protests In Raipur Against Baghel Govt Policies, CGPSC Scandal

Chhattisgarh Media Freedom, Protection, & Promotion Committee: Govt Appoints Chairman For...

Chhattisgarh Media Freedom, Protection, & Promotion Committee: Govt Appoints Chairman For...

Rajasthan: Govt Announces Three New Districts Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Rajasthan: Govt Announces Three New Districts Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Delhi Court Orders AAP MP Raghav Chadha To Vacate Type 7 Govt Bungalow

Delhi Court Orders AAP MP Raghav Chadha To Vacate Type 7 Govt Bungalow

Punjab: SAD Urges Guv For CBI Probe Into Alleged Illegal Mining in State, Accuses AAP Legislators

Punjab: SAD Urges Guv For CBI Probe Into Alleged Illegal Mining in State, Accuses AAP Legislators