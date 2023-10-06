Chhattisgarh Media Freedom, Protection, & Promotion Committee: Govt Appoints Chairman For Journalist's Rights Protection Committee | representative pic

Raipur: Dinesh Kumar Shrivastava, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer on Friday was appointed as the chairman of ‘Chhattisgarh Media Freedom, Protection, and Promotion Committee’.

The state government has constituted the committee under the Chhattisgarh Protection of Media Persons Act, 2023, states an order of the Public Relations Department, Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar.

List of committee members

The order states that the committee's members will include Pushpa Rokade, a correspondent at Prakhar Samachar in Bijapur, Diwakar Muktibodh, a senior Raipur journalist, Nathmal Sharma, Editor-in-Chief of Evening Times, Bilaspur, and a director-level representative nominated by the Director of Public Prosecutions. Furthermore, an Additional Director-level officer nominated by the Commissioner/Director of Public Relations will serve as the committee’s member-secretary.