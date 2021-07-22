Chhattisgarh: Maoists to observe Martyrs week from July 28 - Aug 3

Meanwhile, previous records said whenever the Maoists announce the celebration of martyr’s week, it increases the chances of violence in Naxal affected areas. The new press release from Maoists has alerted and increased the tensions of security agencies in Maoists stronghold areas of Bastar and other Naxal-affected areas by manifolds.

Recently, the Home Affairs department of Government of India included one more district Mungeli in Maoist insurgency-hit district list.

In the release, the Maoists not only appealed to the public to join their cadres but also threatened to increase attacks and other activities in their strongholds.