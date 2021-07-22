Chhattisgarh: Maoists to observe Martyrs week from July 28 - Aug 3

- Chances of violence during the period increases
- Threatens Minister Lakhma, Congress State Chief, MP Baij and MLA Mandavi to resign in Silger case
- They issued pictures of their fallen cadres
The Maoist of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) issued a press release, posters and a Chhattisgarhi song informing that it will observe Martyrs Week from July 28- August 3. They appealed to all the public of Bastar, living in villages and naxal affected areas to join the celebrations. Additionally, they also admitted 160 cadres from their fighting forces died from July last year till the date. They also threatened Minister Kawasi Lakhma, State Congress President Mohan Markam, Bastar MP Dipak Baij and Bijapur MLA Viram Mandavi to resign for their cold shoulder response in Silger police firing case.
Meanwhile, previous records said whenever the Maoists announce the celebration of martyr’s week, it increases the chances of violence in Naxal affected areas. The new press release from Maoists has alerted and increased the tensions of security agencies in Maoists stronghold areas of Bastar and other Naxal-affected areas by manifolds.
Recently, the Home Affairs department of Government of India included one more district Mungeli in Maoist insurgency-hit district list.
In the release, the Maoists not only appealed to the public to join their cadres but also threatened to increase attacks and other activities in their strongholds.
Maoists admitted 160 of their cadres died
Maoist leader Prabhat mentioned in the poster cum release that 160 their fighting cadres died since July 2020 to till the date while carrying out battles with forces and other ailments.
It was mentioned that during the period 30 women Maoist died while waging war against the state and security forces. In the poster Maoist admitted that top Maoists cadres like Damada, Budri Didi, Abhilash died.
Maoist also mentioned in the document that they lost Ruchi Hisami alias Bhaskar alias Pawan, Tipragarh area committee member Raju Netam alias Sukhdev, Kamla Atram, Yogita, Muyal Udami (Umar) while fighting with police forces in the forests of Gadhchirauli. On February 18, 2021 North Bastar Division Commander in Chief Maniram Vedaji alias Somaji died in an accident, on March 11, 2021 East Bastar Division member Hira Singh Kumeti alias Nandu killed in encounter with security forces meanwhile on January 19, 2021 PPM Section Commander Suddhu died while fighting with police forces in Bastar.
Congress state chief admit their lives are in danger
However, the Bastar IG did not respond the calls and SMS on the whole issue of increasing risk in Bastar. But the State Congress President Mohan Markam expressed his concern while speaking to FPJ over phone. In Silger Police firing case we have put the issues before the government and the government has decide over it. However, as far as Maoists threats are concerned if they decide to wipe out then they will surely eliminate you. Beefing up security cannot alone save you. In Jheerum valley incident, they killed veteran leader Mahendra Karma and others. Karma was on their hit list, Markam said.
