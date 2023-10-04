Chhattisgarh: Mallikarjun Kharge Levels Serious Allegations Against PM Modi; Calls Him 'Leader Of Liars'

Mallikarjun Kharge with Chattisgarh Congress leaders | FPJ

Raigarh/Raipur: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressing a public meeting ‘Bharose ka Sammelan’ in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, Kondatrai on Wednesday, levelled serious allegations again Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming him leader of liars the Congress President said, objective of Modi’s guarantee is to keep people unemployed and disqualify the Congress government by hook and crook.

Only two people are running the Central Government one Modi and another is Shah, rest of the people working in the government unaware of the activities and decisions have to be taken.

PM Modi always defamed Congress: Kharge

Whenever, Modi ji arrives in Chhattisgarh, he defamed the Congress government, and threatens the Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruling states, Kharge alleged.

Modi ji should reduce at least one meeting in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan and must visit to Manipur, Kharge said. Our leader Rahul Gandhi, and several other leaders visited the state but PM failed to churn out time to meet the people of Manipur, he alleged.

He criticized PM Modi for not visiting chaos hit North-East state Manipur almost engulfed by ethnic violence, radicalization since last six months.

While increasing his range of scathing attack on Modi government, the Congress leader alleged the BJP government at centre for spoiling the reputation of Public Sector Unit and blamed for intentionally privatizing the profit-making PSUs like LIC, BSNL and others.

He indicated conspiracy has been hatched to provide undue benefit to some of its industrial crony capitalist friends.

He mentioned that recently inaugurated Nagarnar Steel Plant of Bastar also got privatized. The Congress leader also highlighted in the public meeting that the Congress Chief Ministers were threatened by dispatching central probing agencies in the respecting states.

Kharge alleged Modi government is operating in autocratic mode with hardliner diktats, if you not listened we then have to face serious consequences in the form of raids by ED, IT and other central agencies.

Wherever Modi ji go, he spread lies in public whether it is Telengana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Megahalay or any other non-BJP state. He asked the public whether they got 2 crore jobs annually, or Rs 15 lakh in their accounts of farmers income doubled.

He also mocked Modi's desperate visits to poll bound states and said, wherever he visits, the chances of forming a Congress government increases. We will form a government in the 2023 assembly elections and in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Kharge asserted.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also supported Kharge statement and said, PM lied to Raipur, Raigarh and Jagdalpur, during his visit. Modi Ji claimed, central government procure paddy, if the statement was true, then why did the double engine government of Modi-Raman fail to procure the paddy with tje bonus in 2018?

During the Raman government, paddy used to be procured 10 quintal per acre and we procure double per acre, the CM said.