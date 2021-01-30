Chhattisgarh makes highest record in last 20 years, procures 92 lakh metric tonnes of paddy on MSP in 2020-21

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has created a record in paddy procurement in the state. Out of 21.52 lakh farmers, 20.53 lakh farmers have sold 92 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the year 2020-21 on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the state government.

Compared to the last six years, the percentage of farmers selling paddy in 2020-21 is 95.38%, which is the highest ever since the state was formed, a government statement said on Saturday.

The number of farmers selling paddy on minimum support price, total registered acreage, area of paddy sold, percentage of farmers selling paddy and the total amount of paddy sold have significantly increased in the present government in Chhattisgarh.

It happened due to the farmer-friendly policies implemented in Chhattisgarh under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, an official communique said.

Despite the adverse circumstances in the state, the state government made adequate arrangements for the purchase of paddy. Smooth availability of gunny bags was ensured through several alternative arrangements to overcome the shortage of gunny bags. Payments to farmers were not hampered.

In the year 2015-16, 21.26 lakh hectare lands was only registered for paddy procurement and on MSP 59 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured. Meanwhile, in the year 2019-20 registered area expanded to 26.88 lakh hectares and 83 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was purchased.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's historic decision to waive off farmer loans and irrigation tax and agricultural input assistance of Rs 10000 per acre under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana has encouraged the people in returning to agricultural practices. It further boosted the confidence of farmers, the communique said.