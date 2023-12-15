Chhattisgarh: Mahant Ram Sundar Das Quits Congress Party After Losing To BJP, Joins Saffron Camp | Twitter

Congress leader Mahant Dr Ram Sundar Das, who lost the assembly poll battle of Raipur South legislative assembly seat against 8th time record vote winner BJP candidate Brijmohan Agarwal, on Thursday resigned the Congress party membership. He submitted his resignation letter to the party addressing the State Congress President Deepak Baij that he took moral responsibility for defeat.

In his resignation letter, Dr Ram Sundar Das mentioned that he was fielded by Indian National Congress (INC) from Raipur South legislative assembly constituency and he had lost the assembly poll by a huge margin of votes.

So he took moral responsibility for this defeat and he has resigned from the Congress party.

Ex- Congress Das joins BJP after losing to saffron party

It may be mentioned that BJP candidate Brijmohan Agrawal has defeated Congress candidate Mahant Dr Ram Sundar Das by margin of more than 67 thousand votes in the assembly polls. Taking moral responsibility for this defeat, he has resigned from Congress.

Talking to media persons here, Mahant of Shri Dudhadhari Muth Mathpara Raipur Dr Raman Sundar Das confirmed that he had quit the Congress party, saying that he had lost the assembly poll by highest votes in the state.

Replying to a query, he said that he wanted to work for the temple and spiritual healing of the people so he quit the Congress party.