Chhattisgarh: Konta Police Chief Arrested For Framing Journalists In Ganja Smuggling Case; BJP Accused Of Conspiracy | Representational Image

Raipur /Konta: Ajay Sonkar, the in-charge of Konta police station in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, has been arrested on charges of implicating four journalists in a Ganja smuggling case. He is also accused of deleting footage from CCTV cameras in a hotel.

After his arrest, Sonkar reportedly sent a message in a WhatsApp group stating, "Lets the Netaji know," which has since gone viral on social media. The involvement of political leaders had tarnished the image of BJP, despite the Sai Government took quick action.

Vikram Mandavi, the MLA from Bijapur, alleged that a BJP leader from Konta was present at the hotel on the same night that the police officer was removing the CCTV DVR. Mandavi argues that this indicates a conspiracy orchestrated with government protection.

Mandavi further alleged that large-scale sand smuggling is occurring in Konta, involving BJP leaders. He accused the authorities of framing journalists who were trying to expose this issue, and suggested that the presence of the BJP leader adds credibility to these claims.

The MLA emphasized that the involvement of senior BJP leaders appears evident and called for a high-level investigation. He demanded strict action against those involved in the conspiracy and sand smuggling.

BJP District President refuted the charges

Dharmiram Barse, BJP District President of Sukma, responded to the accusation by making a statement that Congress leaders are intentionally trying to malign the party image and its leaders. He claimed that there was an attempt to frame their leaders and tarnish the party’s reputation earlier also. Barse tried to defend the party image and said, Home Minister Vijay Sharma took immediate action, overseeing the removal and arrest of the police officer.

Barse expressed his anguish over the dirty political game and demanded that all facts should come to light. He also criticized attempts to discredit the BJP. He stated that he had not yet seen the viral video and would comment only after reviewing it.

The police of Andhra Pradesh in Chintur district have arrested Bappi Rai, President of the South Journalists’ Association, along with Manish Singh, Dhamendra Singh from Sukma, and Shivendu alias Neeshu Tripathi from Dantewada under accusation of involve in Ganja smuggling racket.

However, on the whole issue, Journalists' Associations demanded a CBI inquiry. Dharmendra Mahapatra, Secretary of the Bastar District Journalists' Association, announced that a meeting of journalists from all seven districts of the division was held in Jagdalpur and it was decided to submit a memorandum to Home Minister Vijay Sharma, demanding a CBI investigation. The association called for a thorough inquiry into the case and strict action against any implicated leaders.

The Journalist Unions claimed the journos are working on an investigative story to expose the illegal sand mining racket operational in Konta to some parts of Andhra Pradesh. In order to derail the investigation, the journos are implicated in a fake case of Ganja smuggling.