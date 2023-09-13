Chhattisgarh: Kadma Villagers Prohibits Burial Of Christian Female As Religious Conversion Sparks Conflict

File Pic

The issue of religious conversion again became a matter of conflict between two communities in Kadma village, limits Darbha Police Station of Bastar district on Wednesday.

Two communities clashed over the burial of the body of a converted lady. The villagers refused to grant permission for the burial of the dead body of the woman and the issue was not resolved despite police intervention.

If the converted family members return to their own previous religion, then they will be permitted to bury the dead, and locals will participate in the last rites of the deceased, villagers said.

Deceased's Background

Notably, Budhari (38) passed away on September 12 and on the second day the family members decided to carry out her final rites and bury the deceased in the village, but the villagers gathered in front of her residents and created disruption in carrying out final rites.

Villagers prohibited the family members from doing so and finally the whole argument converted into verbal spate resulted in mild fight.

Villagers were angry because the village has a population of 900 and 9-10 families embraced Christianity. And, on several occasions, they were seen opposing the Hindu religion and tribal culture, this has angered the villagers, a local villager said.

Police Intervention

Meanwhile, someone informed the police and a major incident averted, a villager said.

Despite heavy police force deployed, the tension reportedly existed in both the communities, he said.

SDOP Aishwarya Chandrakar informed the media, the situation is under control and enough policemen deployed to avert major clashes.