Chhattisgarh: Jio Loses Popularity As Users 'Fed Up' With Its Internet Services

Raipur: Raipur residents, including political analyst Ashok Tomar, expressed their frustration with Jio's 5G internet services. Reliance Jio had touted its newly launched advanced 5G services as the fastest in Raipur and other areas. However, users in the state are disappointed with the slow internet speed, which significantly hampers their work.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched the Jio 5G service in the state on January 14, 2023, with the hope of providing better and faster internet services. Initially, the company promised 5G services in three cities: the state capital Raipur, Durg, and Bhilai. According to an official statement, Jio claimed to be the first and only operator to offer True 5G services in Chhattisgarh.

Jio users in state dissatisfied

Despite these claims, Jio users in the state are dissatisfied. Ashok Tomar, a political analyst, complained about the faulty and slow internet speed, stating that it severely impacts his work, making him feel trapped. Sanjay Kumar, who works in a security firm, shared his frustration, mentioning that the slow internet speed creates problems for their operations, leading to dropped video calls and failed attempts to send WhatsApp messages.

Even tech-savvy college student Smriti expressed disappointment, stating that they chose Jio expecting efficient completion of assignments and other tasks. However, the service failed to meet their expectations, leaving them feeling cheated despite having an annual subscription that provides no benefits.

Is Jio Losing Its Popularity?

Government employee Rajesh Kumar expressed widespread frustration with Jio's services, criticising its digital and customer care for giving the impression of being designed to cheat users.

During the launch, a Jio spokesperson mentioned in the media, "the launch of 5G services will open new growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, agriculture, energy, education, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, folklore-led localised tourism, self-help groups empowerment, IT, and SME businesses."

However, senior journalist RD Sharma complained that despite having more than 42.71 crore users in February, Jio, India's largest telecom player, isn't addressing its customers' grievances.

