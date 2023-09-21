Chhattisgarh: Income Tax Depart Conducts Surprise Raids on Iron & Steel Traders in Raipur

Chhattisgarh: IT Sleuths Conduct Surprise Raids On Steel Trader's Premises | ANI

Raipur: Income Department officials conducted surprise inspections at the official and residential premises of iron and steel traders.

Rakesh Agarwal, the Director of Laxmi Kripa Steel, which is situated in the posh locality of Swarna Bhoomi, had his bungalow, factory in Raipur, and other offices raided. A joint team of income tax officers from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh conducted these raids on the trader and his five partners. The raids were conducted at the locations of the traders and their partners in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, according to sources.

The IT teams initiated their operations in the morning at the trader's residential premises and continued their work late into the night. These raids were carried out based on intelligence inputs regarding significant tax evasion, as per sources.

It is worth noting that in July, IT teams conducted similar raids on the premises of traders involved in the iron and steel industry in Chhattisgarh.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)