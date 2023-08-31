Chhattisgarh: Inclusion Of Spirituality & Sci-Tech With Balance Will Improve Quality Of Life, Says President Droupadi Murmu

Inclusion Of Spirituality & Sci-Tech With Balance Will Improve Quality Of Life, Says President Droupadi Murmu | FPJ

Raipur: Inclusion of spirituality with science and technology will improve the quality of life, President of India, Smt Droupadi said, on Thursday, while addressing a gathering at inaugural function of 'Sakaratmak Parivartan ka Varsh' (The Year of Positive Change) programme at a Brahma Kumaris Centre in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

On the occasion while speaking to the audience, the president said that today we are living in the era of technology. But it is necessary to spend some time away from electronic gadgets. This is very important for our physical as well as mental health.

She urged all to develop their inner strength, keep doing positive work and stay with positive thoughts and good company. She advised to be in the company of such people who inspire to follow the right path. She said that if we live life in the right way, we can make every moment beautiful and memorable.

President Murmu hails Chandrayan-3 success

In her speech, the president also referred about the successful landing of Chandrayaan on moon and expressed her concern over the increasing number of suicide cases in students.

On one hand, our country is reaching new heights every day. Be it landing on the moon or writing new chapters in the field of sports at the world level, we are setting many records. On the other hand, there is a very serious issue. Just a few days ago, two students preparing for NEET ended their lives, the President said.

Many children studying for competitive exams have committed suicide in the past, she said.

The president mentioned that competition is a positive thing that improves life. Victory and defeat are part of life. There are many examples of the fact that momentary failure often paves the way to a big success in future. Family members, friends, teachers and society to understand the mentality of children and help them, the president appealed.

On the occasion, the president also appreciated the role of spiritual organization Bramha Kumaris and said, the organization is working tirelessly to spread love, harmony and peace in the world and make it a better place.

'Adopt teachings of Ram and Sita'

The president also praised Chhattisgarh people for their simplicity and said, if we are dreaming of Ramrajya then people have to adopt the teachings of Ram and Sita in their lives. Meanwhile, during the inaugural event, Chhattisgarh Governor, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were also present and addressed the audience.

The President's simplicity is graceful and after seeing joy on her face I feel the president is feeling comfortable and homely in state, the CM Baghel said. People of Chhattisgarh feeling pride over her stay in the state, he added.

Notably, the President of India is on a two day visit to Chhattisgarh.