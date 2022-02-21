Chhattisgarh: In major reshuffle, state govt transfer 50 officers of Indian Forest Services

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday issued an order to make a major administrative reshuffle and transferred 50 officers of Indian Forest Services (IFS).

This new order issued by Jagdish Sonkar, Joint Secretary, Forest department, confirms the new posting and transfer of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF) to Deputy Forest Conservator rank officer.

The Chief Minister office confirmed the order by posting it from its official Twitter handle by expressing greetings to the officers who have been promoted as Assistant Forest Conservator and others.

Reportedly, this is a major reshuffle in the forest department since the Baghel government voted into power in the state.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:10 PM IST