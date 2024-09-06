Chhattisgarh: Illegal Liquor Sale Soar In Sai Govt Rule Says Congress Leader Dhananjay Singh Thakur

Senior Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Singh Thakur | FP Photo

Raipur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party alleged that liquor is sold in the state on overpriced rate under the protection of corrupt liquor mafia-leader-bureaucratic nexus and recent action taken by the district collector Raipur is proof.

Senior Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Singh Thakur has claimed that the Congress party's allegations of overpricing in liquor sales under the BJP government have been validated. Thakur pointed out that the Raipur Collector has taken action against 70 individuals in connection with overpricing, with 57 cases filed.

The BJP government is allowing liquor to be sold at inflated prices in government-run liquor stores and illegal liquor trade is flourishing in every neighbourhood, the Congress leader alleged. He also accused the high-ranking officials within the government are providing patronage to the black-marketers so that the illegal earnings they receive from illegal liquor trade can easily pocketed and equally distributed among the members running the racket .

The Congress leader also accused that actions being taken against lower-level employees, while the higher-ups continue to evade responsibility, ensuring that the illegal trade thrives.

Thakur directly blamed the BJP led state government and high ranking officials for running the racket and asked how lower ranking government employees could engage in overpricing without the protection of senior officials.

The Excise Department directly falls under the Chief Minister's purview, yet overpricing and illegal liquor sales persist in government stores, streets, hotels, and dhabas (roadside eateries) indicates that the government is fully involved in running these illegal activities.

Thakur also referred to a recent sting video from Rajnandgaon district showing local excise officials accepting bribes of ₹200 per case to facilitate the sale of illegal liquor. He asserted that illegal liquor sales are rampant across the state and that such activities would not be possible without government protection.

Thakur giving a reference in BJP's 15-year rule alleged that two cabinet ministers clashed over a ₹1500 crore commission which gained from illegal liquor