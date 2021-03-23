Chhattisgarh IED explosion: Full list of DRG jawans killed and injured in brutal attack

Sources said, one after another, three IED explosions occurred on the Kanhargaon-Kadenar road, and the driver lost the control over the bus and the vehicle turned into debris.

Till the time Maoists have not taken responsibility for the brutal attack. Meanwhile, sources within the police department said, the attack might have been carried out by Maoists Small Action Group (SAG).

Martyred Jawans

Chhattisgarh police released the names of the martyred DRG jawans who lost their lives in the brutal naxal attack are as under:

Jay Lal Uikey- resident village- Kasawahi ( Head constable)

Karan Dehari, resident -Antagarh

Sevak Lal Salam, resident- Kanker

Pawan Mandavi, resident - Bahigaon

Vijay Patel, resident - Narayanpur

Injured Jawn air- lifted to Raipur from Naryanpur

Naryan Netam,

Umesh Shori, Prem Chand Patra

Hemchandra Patra,

Ramesh Shori

Sakendra Netam

Hemashwar Patra