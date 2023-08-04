 Chhattisgarh: IAS Ranu Sahu's Judicial Remand Extended Till August 18
The special court Justice Ajay Singh extended the remand of the IAS Officer Rana Sahu up to August 18 for her involvement in alleged coal scam and money laundering case.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
IAS Officer Rana Sahu | FPJ

Raipur: The Special Court of Enforcement Directorate (ED), hearing the case of money laundering and coal scam on Friday, extended the judicial remand of suspended IAS Officer Ranu Sahu till August 18.

Sahu was arrested on July 22 when she held the position of director in the Agriculture Department. Following her arrest, the government. The ED carried out raids when she was heading to Raigarh.

Remand extended because Sahu is 'powerful IAS officer'

Meanwhile, the ED lawyer Saurabh Pandey said that the IAS officer was arrested in the multi-crore rupees coal levy scam and not helped the investigation. The lawyer said, as she is a powerful officer and can influence the investigation the court extended her remand.

Moreover, ED which is investigating the multi-crore rupees coal scam has attached 90 properties worth Rs 221.5 crores related to the scam including some IAS officers, coal trader, Congress MLAs

