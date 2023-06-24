 Chhattisgarh IAS Association Constitutes New Working Committee
Chhattisgarh IAS Association Constitutes New Working Committee

Manoj Pingua continues to serve as the chairman of the IAS Association, while R Prasanna retains his position as secretary.

AVDHESH MALLICK
Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh IAS Association recently held a general meeting in Raipur, where its executive committee was reconstituted. The new committee includes a mix of new and veteran faces, including retired IAS officers.

Manoj Pingua continues to serve as the chairman of the IAS Association, while R Prasanna retains his position as secretary. Additionally, Raipur Commissioner Sanjay Alang has been appointed as the Deputy Chairman. Other members of the executive committee include Basva Raju (Joint Secretary), Tamboli Ayyaj (Joint Secretary), Rajat Bansal (Cultural Secretary), Sharda Verma (Treasurer), Abhijeet Singh (Assistant Treasurer), KC Devsenapati (Sports Secretary), Namrata Gandhi (Member), Padmini Bhoi (Member), Ankit Anand (Member), and Kartikeya Goyal (Member), who have been assigned various responsibilities.

