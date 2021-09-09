Chhattisgarh: Herd of wild elephant wandering in jungle brutally kill family

Raipur: The herd of wild elephants wandering in the jungles of Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district and Kanker district created havoc by and brutally killing a family in Surguja and carrying out destruction of properties, standing crops in Kanker.

As per information received, a herd of eight wild elephants confronted a family of Gautam Das in Udaypur forest circle, Surguja on Wednesday. Gautam Das (30), his wife Rina Das (28), son Yuvraj (4) were going to Kunni from Udaipur on a bike, after withdrawing money Rs 30,000 from Kaishpar micro-finance company. Unfortunately, they were intercepted by a herd of eight wild tuskers and the family was brutally attacked by the angry wild elephants. The wild jumbos dragged the wife and his child upto 100 meters and tossing into air trampled them to death, the locals narrated the horrific tale. All died on the spot. They complained the forest department is not doing much on the field to save their lives.

Meanwhile, another incident was reported five kilometers away from Dudhawa, Kanker where a group of wild elephants trespassed the farm of Jageshwar Patel and destroyed the standing crops.

After the herd of wild elephants destroyed the standing crops of other villagers. The wild elephants also raided some houses of the villagers and now they were reported moving towards the Banspani area, villagers complained.

Villagers residing in these villages running in tension of unpredictable attacks by these wild elephants.

Principal Chief Conservation of Forest (Wildlife) 1987 batch IFS officer P. V. Narasingha Rao said, the killing of three persons including a child by wild elephants on Wednesday in Surguja was quite heartbreaking. The time the family was moving on the bike, all of sudden the wild elephants came in the way and an unfortunate incident occurred, Rao said. Apart from it no major incident occurred, our men continuously monitoring the situation, he added.

