Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo quits assembly proceedings over allegations of attempt to murder an MLA

After the Health Minister left the assembly, the House proceedings were adjourned for 10 minutes.

Earlier, Brihaspat Singh had alleged that supporters of Singh Deo allegedly attacked the car that was following his car in his cavalcade in Ambikapur on Saturday, July 24.

The row erupted in the House Opposition leaders began demanding a probe into the allegations. Home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu then read out a statement which said that some miscreants who tried to attack one of the vehicles of the MLA’s convoy in a road rage incident and had been arrested.

The Opposition BJP MLAs attacked the home minister as he stayed silent over the allegations of the health minister's involvement in the incident.

Leader of opposition BJP’s Dharamlal Kaushik and JCC MLA Dharmajit Sing criticised the home minister for making a statement without mentioning a single word about serious allegations made by the MLA.

BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar said said that it was not a scuffle that broke out at a chowk but a serious matter as an MLA has alleged that a minister was involved in an assassination attempt. BJP MLA Brijmohan Agarwal said that it was unfortunate that the MLA was living in apprehension of getting murdered and the government is not clarifying its stand.