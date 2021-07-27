Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo quits assembly proceedings over allegations of attempt to murder an MLA

Raipur: The proceedings of the second day of the monsoon session of Chhattisgarh assembly began amid chaos and uproar resulting in Health Minister TS Singh Deo quitting the proceedings after being targeted over being named in an alleged assassination attempt of MLA Brihaspat Singh.
Before leaving the House, the Health Minister TS Singh Deo said, “I am also a man and people know about my character. I don't find myself worthy to be part of the session of this august House until the government orders an enquiry or releases a statement (over allegations of staging an attack on party MLA Brihaspat Singh)," he said.
After the Health Minister left the assembly, the House proceedings were adjourned for 10 minutes.
Earlier, Brihaspat Singh had alleged that supporters of Singh Deo allegedly attacked the car that was following his car in his cavalcade in Ambikapur on Saturday, July 24.
The row erupted in the House Opposition leaders began demanding a probe into the allegations. Home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu then read out a statement which said that some miscreants who tried to attack one of the vehicles of the MLA’s convoy in a road rage incident and had been arrested.
The Opposition BJP MLAs attacked the home minister as he stayed silent over the allegations of the health minister's involvement in the incident.
Leader of opposition BJP’s Dharamlal Kaushik and JCC MLA Dharmajit Sing criticised the home minister for making a statement without mentioning a single word about serious allegations made by the MLA.
BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar said said that it was not a scuffle that broke out at a chowk but a serious matter as an MLA has alleged that a minister was involved in an assassination attempt. BJP MLA Brijmohan Agarwal said that it was unfortunate that the MLA was living in apprehension of getting murdered and the government is not clarifying its stand.
The minister returned to the assembly after he was called back by two cabinet minister and the House was adjourned till Wednesday.
Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh is facing protests from within the party after his allegations. Janpad members of Sarguja, Balrampur, Jashpur and other areas demanded strict action against the MLA, who had alleged earlier that Singh Deo wanted to become CM by silencing him. They complained in writing to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to take strict action and terminate his membership.
Even the social media was flooded with the messages supporting health minister and and testifying to his character. Netizens were angry over the fact that the MLA earlier blamed then Jashpur Collector IAS Alex Paul Menon of trying to kill him. Later on, he alleged ex-BJP Minister Ramvichar Netam want to murder him before blaming TS Singh Deo.
(With agency inputs)
