Chhattisgarh: Health Minister TS Singh Deo files police complaint against Kapil Mishra and other BJP leaders for portraying Rahul as China’s friend

Health Minister TS Singh Deo filed a police complaint against Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra in Bastar against the unwarranted vulgar remark made against Rahul Gandhi’s recent Nepal trip. Tweets allegedly paint Rahul in a bad light and portray him as China’s friend.

TS, who was on a two days trip to Bastar, filed a complaint in Jagdalpur’s city Kotwali Police station against the ex-MLA Delhi Kapil Mishra and other BJP leaders on Thursday.

While speaking to FPJ over phone TS said, Kapil Mishra and other BJP leaders' tweets were highly objectionable and if anyone attempts for such misdeed will be dealt accordingly under law. It is an attempt of character assassination.As a dedicated Congress worker I have filed a complaint in City Kotwali, the Health Minister said.

Apart from filing FIR, I will also drag these leaders into court, TS said.

Moreover, recently Rahul Gandhi attended a marriage function in a hotel of Kathmandu, Nepal and after that a video went viral on social media and he was portrayed speaking with a lady who was allegedly rumored as a Chinese envoy cum spy.

The allegations were later on refuted by Congress National Spokesperson Surjewala.

However after TS filed a complaint against Kapil Mishra and other leaders, Chhattisgarh BJP ex-Minister Brijmohan Agarwal reacted strongly and said, actually TS becomes irrelevant in Chhattisgarh politics, even Baghel government collector and Superintendent of Police (SP)s neglects him. TS demand for helicopters was not seriously considered. Meanwhile, other Ministers have been provided with helicopters.

Actually, to get over from the neglect and frustration and to appease Gandhi family and top brass Congress leader he used to do such activity. Nobody took him seriously as Rahul Gandhi became irrelevant in national politics, Brijmohan said.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 09:28 PM IST