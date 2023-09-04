Chhattisgarh Health Federation Continues Agitation As Govt Dismisses 205 Employees Amidst Ongoing Protest

Photo courtesy: X

Raipur: The health workers under Chhattisgarh Health Federation are continuing with their agitation for the 14th day. Imposing ESMA, the government had directed the district authorities to take stern action. The Bilaspur Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) issued the dismissal of 205 employees.

The Chhattisgarh Health Federation (CHF) claimed that till now 3,251 employees have been dismissed. Meanwhile, the employees said that the health workers will submit their resignation to the Health Minister.

5-point demand

Despite the news of dismissal action in many districts, the health workers are persisting in the movement for their 5-point demand. They said even after the collapse of the tents due to rain, they again gathered in Tuta at 12 o'clock and stood firm for the movement.

The Federation office-bearers said the state government has neither concrete assurance received from them, nor the demand has been fulfilled. The government had initiated action without any talks. State President Tarjan Gupta has said that in order to restore the health system in the state, the Chief Minister and Health Minister should take the initiative and fulfil the legitimate demand by holding talks as they had announced and also implement the manifesto of the party.

According to the number of health workers of Chhattisgarh Health Federation, whose action has now been taken in so many districts, Jagdalpur (296), Kanker (568), Balodabazar (265), Bilaspur (205), Kabirdham (181), Bemetara (91), Manendragarh (10), Gaurela Pendra,Marwahi (79), Raigarh (283), Mahasamund (72), Kawardha (161), Korba (337), Janjgir (232), Surguja Division (42), Kondagaon (10), Korea (84), MCB (10), and Gariaband (20) and others thus the total is around 3,251 dismissal.

